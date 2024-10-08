Add This Indian Spice Blend To Your Next Burger For An Easy Upgrade
While no one can resist a classic hamburger, there's a world of flavors waiting to be explored beyond the usual beef, cheese, tomato, and lettuce combo. Why not spice things up a little at this weekend's cookout? All you need to bring is one secret ingredient that'll zing up your tastebuds: the fragrant Indian spice blend known as garam masala.
Garam masala, which means "warm spices" in Hindi, is a super-versatile spice blend that can be found in just about every category of Indian cuisine, including curries, soups, stews, marinades, and more. Typically, there are seven key spices within the mix, each bringing its own flavor to the party. Cumin and black pepper provide a savory kick, while cardamom adds a touch of earthiness. Cloves bring a hint of smokiness, and cinnamon and nutmeg contribute a subtle sweetness.
Together, these spices can make even the blandest, most basic burgers into a mouthwatering affair. Incorporating it into your burger is as simple as giving your ground beef mix a sprinkle before it's shaped into patties and grilled. For your first time trying out this trick, start small with about a teaspoon of the spice. If you turn out to like what it brings to the table, add more into the next batch until the flavor is balanced just right.
It's better to mix your own garam masala
While you can easily find garam masala in most supermarkets, nothing beats the aroma and flavor of a homemade blend. The good news is that you can whip up this magical spice mix right in your own kitchen. All you need are the individual spices. Once you have them, just mix everything together in a bowl. That's that!
Creating your own garam masala comes with a bonus perk: the ability to tailor it to your liking. Love your burger with a bit of heat? Try adding some red chili flakes for a South Indian-inspired kick. You can add as much as you'd like, but keep in mind that a little goes a long way. You want just enough heat to give your burger a pleasant tingle without overpowering the complex flavors of the other spices.
Experiment with different ratios until you find your perfect blend. Before you know it, you'll have a signature spice blend that gives your burgers a unique touch your guests won't be able to taste anywhere else.
Toppings and sides for your garam masala burger
While there's nothing wrong with the classic lettuce, tomato, and onion combo, your garam masala-infused burgers deserve toppings that are just as exciting. Let's start easy with a cool, creamy dollop of cucumber raita. This yogurt-based sauce, similar to Greek tzatziki, adds a refreshing flavor that perfectly complements the warm spices. If you want something more tangy, try a spoonful of sweet and sour tamarind or mango chutney.
No burger is complete without a crispy side, but let's think beyond French fries this weekend. How about some Indian-spiced potato wedges? These thick, steak fry-style cuts are tossed with — you guessed it — more garam masala, plus aromatic herbs like basil and oregano. Besides a platter of spiced-and-herbed potato wedges, if you have some time and are feeling ambitious, you can also serve your burgers together with crispy pakoras or samosas. While these sides take a bit more effort, the results are absolutely worth it. Trust us, once you've experienced this flavor-packed burger feast, you'll never want to go back to plain old ketchup or freezer fries.