Add This Indian Spice Blend To Your Next Burger For An Easy Upgrade

While no one can resist a classic hamburger, there's a world of flavors waiting to be explored beyond the usual beef, cheese, tomato, and lettuce combo. Why not spice things up a little at this weekend's cookout? All you need to bring is one secret ingredient that'll zing up your tastebuds: the fragrant Indian spice blend known as garam masala.

Garam masala, which means "warm spices" in Hindi, is a super-versatile spice blend that can be found in just about every category of Indian cuisine, including curries, soups, stews, marinades, and more. Typically, there are seven key spices within the mix, each bringing its own flavor to the party. Cumin and black pepper provide a savory kick, while cardamom adds a touch of earthiness. Cloves bring a hint of smokiness, and cinnamon and nutmeg contribute a subtle sweetness.

Together, these spices can make even the blandest, most basic burgers into a mouthwatering affair. Incorporating it into your burger is as simple as giving your ground beef mix a sprinkle before it's shaped into patties and grilled. For your first time trying out this trick, start small with about a teaspoon of the spice. If you turn out to like what it brings to the table, add more into the next batch until the flavor is balanced just right.