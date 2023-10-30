You're Missing Out If You're Not Toasting Nuts For Your Salads

With some creativity, you can turn any salad into a culinary delight. Even small tweaks, such as tossing in some nuts or using homemade dressings, can make all the difference. When it comes to nuts, go one step further and toast them in a pan before adding them to your salad. For example, toasted hazelnuts are a perfect topping for fall salads, offering both flavor and nutrition.

Roasted or toasted nuts can add crunch to salads, making them more appetizing. Plus, they're easier to digest than their raw counterparts, helping the body absorb their nutrients more efficiently. For instance, roasting improves the digestion of almonds, contributing to satiety, according to 2009 research published in Food Biophysics. This process decreases their water content, resulting in a crispy texture. At the same time, it gives them a golden-brown color that contrasts beautifully with the vibrant colors of the salad.

The terms "roasting" and "toasting" are often used interchangeably when it comes to nuts. With either method, you'll cook them in the oven or on the stovetop until brown and crunchy. Because they're naturally high in fat, you don't need to add oil. If you're in a rush, roast or toast the nuts in the microwave to save time.