3 Rum Drinking Tips Perfect For Beginners
There are seemingly countless varieties of rum you'll find on store shelves. Originating in the Caribbean, rum is one of the most popular liquors in many countries, and there are a lot of brands and blends to choose from. Daily Meal spoke with David Muhs, co-owner and head bartender at Monkey Thief Pan-Asian Cocktail Bar in New York City, for a few rum-drinking tips to help get beginners started. Muhs says getting your hands on a quality bottle of rum isn't difficult. "The great thing about rum is that you can find a really good, well-aged one without breaking the bank," he says.
It's helpful to keep in mind that the main difference between white and dark rum lies in the aging process. After fermenting and distilling from sugarcane or its derivatives, aged rum is stored in barrels for months to years. Typically, dark rum is aged in oak barrels that infuse the spirit with aroma, color, and flavor, and additional nuances develop when the barrels previously held a fortified wine or a different type of liquor. White rum, on the other hand, is usually stored in stainless steel barrels for a shorter period.
One of Muhs' favorite brands is Planteray because "[It has] a wide range of unique options from different regions and vintages," he says, adding that they're great for a relaxing sip, and the brand's rums make fantastic gifts. Additionally, he provides some insight on the best way to enjoy a glass.
Neat or on the rocks: Which is better?
With a better understanding of the best rum to start with, now comes the dilemma of whether to order your drink neat, straight up, or on the rocks. David Muhs provides two expert tips for this, noting that it depends on the ABV content of the rum you choose. "For some of the lighter ones, I'd recommend enjoying them straight," he explains.
Both light and dark rums can have various alcohol levels, which have significant impacts on the flavor and intensity of the spirit. While most of them have an ABV of 40% (or 80 proof), the alcohol content can be as low as 20% ABV (or 40 proof), such as Malibu's line of flavored rum liqueurs, and as high as 75.5% ABV or 151 proof, such as Don Q 151 and Bacardi 151.
With that in mind, it's clear why Malibu rums can be enjoyable to drink neat or straight, especially when you explore all the different flavors. On the contrary, Muhs offers his final piece of advice: "There are higher-proof options that definitely benefit from a good ice cube to enhance the experience," he says.
Any rum that's at least 57.5% ABV or 115 proof is what's referred to as an overproof alcohol and is better to drink on the rocks or on ice. As the ice melts, the additional water mellows out the feel and intensity of the alcohol content while freeing up aroma molecules that evaporate in the nose so that you can appreciate the flavors more.
Using Muhs' tips as a guide to help you enter the rum-drinking world, you're bound to find your new go-to variety. Taste-testing different varieties, both neat and on the rocks, won't break the bank and may help you find your next go-to beverage.