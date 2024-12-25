3 Rum Drinking Tips Perfect For Beginners

With a better understanding of the best rum to start with, now comes the dilemma of whether to order your drink neat, straight up, or on the rocks. David Muhs provides two expert tips for this, noting that it depends on the ABV content of the rum you choose. "For some of the lighter ones, I'd recommend enjoying them straight," he explains.

Both light and dark rums can have various alcohol levels, which have significant impacts on the flavor and intensity of the spirit. While most of them have an ABV of 40% (or 80 proof), the alcohol content can be as low as 20% ABV (or 40 proof), such as Malibu's line of flavored rum liqueurs, and as high as 75.5% ABV or 151 proof, such as Don Q 151 and Bacardi 151.

With that in mind, it's clear why Malibu rums can be enjoyable to drink neat or straight, especially when you explore all the different flavors. On the contrary, Muhs offers his final piece of advice: "There are higher-proof options that definitely benefit from a good ice cube to enhance the experience," he says.

Any rum that's at least 57.5% ABV or 115 proof is what's referred to as an overproof alcohol and is better to drink on the rocks or on ice. As the ice melts, the additional water mellows out the feel and intensity of the alcohol content while freeing up aroma molecules that evaporate in the nose so that you can appreciate the flavors more.

Using Muhs' tips as a guide to help you enter the rum-drinking world, you're bound to find your new go-to variety. Taste-testing different varieties, both neat and on the rocks, won't break the bank and may help you find your next go-to beverage.