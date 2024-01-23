Here's What It Means When Alcohol Is Overproof

If you're a fan of going out for cocktails, you've probably seen menus that describe a drink's spirit as "overproof." Or maybe you've been to a liquor store and saw overproof rum or gin and wondered what distinguished it from the other bottles on the shelf. Ultimately, the answer is short and simple: Overproof spirits are just stronger than standard spirits.

To be considered "overproof," a spirit needs to contain at least 50% alcohol by volume, compared to around 40% for most regular spirits. The most common kind of spirit to be sold as "overproof" is rum, although it could theoretically apply to any spirit that's 50% ABV or stronger, and these days you can find an increasing number of overproof whiskeys and gins. You may also see overproof whiskey described as "barrel strength" or "cask strength," and when specifically referring to gin, "navy strength."

Of course, the higher-than-average alcohol content is part of the appeal, allowing pro and home bartenders to give their cocktails an extra kick. But overproof liquor is also considered to be stronger and richer in flavor than standard varieties, and for certain kinds of cocktails, it's an absolute must.