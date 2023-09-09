The Most Popular Liquors In 20 Countries

When you travel, do you try each destination's specialty cocktail or alcohol? If you're planning an international getaway, you might. Because just like cuisine, each country has its go-to liquor. This choice of spirits is heavily influenced by the country's geography, culture, and history.

While some of these liquors may be popular around the globe, others are little known outside their country's borders. You might not know what's commonplace in the Balkans or the Levant. And while whiskey or rum might be widespread, we stuck with popular liquors that reflect the spirit of each location.

Whether you're globe-trotting or just want to spice up your liquor cabinet, we've got you covered. Through research, travel, and taste-testing, we've rounded up the most popular liquors in different locations. These spirits are loved in their homelands and carry unique traditions that give you a window into each country's culture. So keep reading to explore the wide world of liquor and get a taste of what each place is all about.