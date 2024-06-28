White Rum Vs Dark Rum: What's The Difference?

Rum is a wonderfully versatile cocktail that's brilliant in anything from a warm-you-from-the-inside winter's day cocktail like a hot buttered rum to a refreshing, light, summertime mojito. It's an invaluable ingredient to cook with, too, and the next time you're looking for an amazing brunch, look no further than a rum-soaked challah French toast. You'll have to pick up a bottle of rum before you try any of those, and picking out the right type can be more confusing than you might think. There are a surprising number of options, but let's talk about the two most common.

When it comes to white and dark rum, their differences start right from the beginning. White rum gets its distinctive clarity by having all impurities removed during the distillation process, and that's done (in most cases) by using a column still. Dark rum, on the other hand, contains all of those impurities — which isn't a bad thing despite the negative connotations of the word.

Impurities aren't just important for the color; they also have a major impact on the taste. Because dark rum still contains essentially more traces of the ingredients used in the distillation process, it often has a stronger, richer, deeper flavor. Dark rum is generally described as having tasting notes that tend toward a smoky caramel, while white rum is sweeter and smoother. Does that mean they're not interchangeable in various cocktails and recipes? Not entirely.