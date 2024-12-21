Snoop Dogg Seasons His Mac 'N' Cheese Bites With This Classic Snack

Mac and cheese is a terrific vessel for adding complementary flavors, and one of those includes spicy heat. For Snoop Dogg, one of the best ways to do that is to add Flamin' Hot Cheetos to the mix — which is exactly what he did with his recipe for Flamin' Hot mac and cheese bites.

In Snoop and Earl "E-40" Stevens' cookbook "Goon With The Spoon" the recipe calls for crushing up a bag of the Cheetos with a rolling pin into crumbles and using it as the breading. This ensures you'll get the Flamin' Hot flavor necessary to kick up your mac and cheese bites. The mac and cheese bites are then fried in oil for a crunchy bite.

If you have one, you could also use the specially-designed Cheeto blender to make Cheeto dust. You can then use Cheeto dust to season the breading in your go-to mac and cheese bites recipe. If you wind up loving this hack enough, you may even be able to find Flamin' Hot seasoning (or knockoffs) sold separately online.