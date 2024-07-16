Upgrade Store-Bought Ranch With Cheese And Thank Us Later

Most of us can't get enough of ranch dressing, since this creamy, herb-infused condiment pairs effortlessly with many of our favorite foods. Not only is ranch dressing delicious on a wide variety of salads, but this dairy-rich dressing is often used as a dipping sauce for iconic food favorites like pizza, chicken wings, and breadsticks. While you may wish you had more free time to make your own ranch dressing from scratch, most foodies rely on their favorite store-bought varieties for a quicker, more convenient way to upgrade daily eats. If you enjoy bottled ranch dressing, but often wish this multi-use condiment had a little more texture and flavor, try adding a bit of cheese.

Sure enough, people enjoy ranch dressing not only for its cool zesty taste but also for its savory underlying flavor. To give your bottled ranch dressing added savoriness and a quick boost of texture, cheese gets the job done. However, there are certain types of cheese that work best when mixed into this cold and creamy salad dressing.

To shine through ranch dressing's varied ingredients — which almost always include a variety of herbs, garlic, and rich buttermilk – crumbled cheese varieties that tout distinct flavors work especially well. But luckily, there are many options. You can use more than one type of cheese if you want to upgrade your store-bought ranch dressing.