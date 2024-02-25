The Controversy Behind The Invention Of Flamin' Hot Cheetos

But no one else who worked in product development in the early '90s remembers Montañez's version of events. In reality, the Times traced back the origins of Flamin' Hot Cheetos to a Frito-Lay employee named Lynne Greenfeld. Armed with an MBA degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Greenfeld joined the company in 1989 and is credited with coining the Flamin' Hot brand name and spearheading the product into test markets across the United States ahead of its official launch in 1992. The trademark for "Flamin' Hot" is dated August 1990.

Greenfeld reportedly had no idea Montañez was taking credit for the product until 2018 when she saw an article online about the story. "It is disappointing that 20 years later, someone who played no role in this project would begin to claim our experience as his own and then personally profit from it," she told the Times.

Amid all the public back and forth, parent company Frito-Lay is now taking a more neutral stance when asked about the origins of its infamous product: "At Frito-Lay, and PepsiCo, a product or flavor extension is the work of a number of people across functions as diverse as R&D, sales and marketing, all of whom are proud of the products they help create," the company told the newspaper.