13 Red Flags You Should Never Ignore At A Pizza Shop

It's not gonna surprise to anyone that pizza restaurants are pretty popular. You may not have anticipated exactly how popular they are, though: In 2022, Statista counted almost 80,200 across the country, an increase of almost 9,000 locations in a decade. However, we all know that the difference between a great pizza and a mediocre one is massive, and we want to make sure that we're hitting up the right place for a perfect slice each time.

So, how can we tell which pizza shops are worth our time, and which ones aren't? Well, aside from the obvious of checking out online reviews and talking to friends about their recommendations, there's a host of red flags to keep an eye out for. Key visual cues can give away whether a pizza shop is treating its 'za poorly, or simply doesn't care about its business or its customers. This doesn't just apply to the look of the pizza itself, but of the appearance of the store around it and how the chefs are treating the pies they're making. After checking these out, you'll know what to look for and avoid when seeking out a pizza shop.