American Vs Italian Pizza: How Do The Two Really Compare?

Americans like to think of pizza as our thing; along with hamburgers and chicken nuggets, pizza generally forms the third leg of the Picky Eater Triumvirate. And there's some truth to that: American pizza is an indelible part of the American landscape (though it didn't really rise in popularity until after World War II). But pizza isn't originally an American dish, as Italians love to point out.

But are Italian pizza and American pizza really different? Actually, yes; though there's some overlap (and certain American regional styles resemble Italian pizza more than others), American pizza and Italian pizza are different in some fundamental ways. There's the crust, for starters, followed by just about every other aspect that tops the pizza. You don't even eat them the same way, as Italian pizza requires a knife and fork. Really, every facet of the pizza is different aside from the fact that both are flatbreads and cheese is involved (as well as usually a tomato-based sauce).