Do Yourself A Favor And Stop Cooking Your Pizza Sauce

Chances are your kitchen does not have a wood-fired oven like your local pizzeria does. But that doesn't have to stop you from making pizza at home, and you likely have the tools to create a pie that beats any frozen pizza from the grocery store. Even the step of making the pizza sauce might be easier than you think: It's fairly simple to whip up a homemade sauce without having to cook anything (besides the pizza itself, of course). In fact, if you cook your pizza sauce you might just be making extra trouble for yourself and actually worsening the flavor of your pie.

You don't actually need to cook the sauce because it will eventually be cooked with the entire pizza, and pre-cooking it can take away from the tomatoes' vibrant flavor. Using raw ingredients allows every element of the sauce to be at its most flavorful. This is part of what separates pasta sauce and pizza sauce. Because pasta sauce is not twice-cooked, making it often involves simmering the tomatoes with onions, garlic, and herbs before combining them with the pasta of choice. Pizza sauce, however, frequently uses uncooked crushed tomatoes, to make a sauce that is brighter and easier to spread across the dough. Otherwise, the sauces are similar, as both are mostly just tomatoes, garlic, and herbs: That's all you need for a good tomato sauce.