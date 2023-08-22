The Perfect Hack For Deliciously Creamy Instant Ramen

Instant ramen may be cheap and convenient, but it doesn't have to be boring. There are countless recommendations online for ways to upgrade your instant ramen, from add-ins like egg, bacon, and green onion to doctoring the broth with sauces like hoisin and sriracha. One key quality that instant ramen typically lacks is the creaminess of a long-simmered ramen broth. Usually, instant ramen broth is made from bouillon and other powdered spices, resulting in a thin and basic broth without much depth of flavor (unless you're paying extra for upscale instant ramen).

There's a simple ingredient to help boost that broth texture and flavor that you might already have in your cabinet: coconut milk! Mix a few tablespoons into your instant ramen and you'll have a deliciously creamy result in just seconds. With a mild, slightly sweet flavor, coconut milk pairs well with just about every ramen variety, and especially mixes nicely with spicy ramen to provide a cooling effect to offset the heat.