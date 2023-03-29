Cup Noodles Introduces A Breakfast Version Of Its Famous Ramen
Cup Noodles and breakfast fans unite! In a press release from Nissin Foods USA, the Cup Noodles maker says that starting today you can find Cup Noodles Breakfast exclusively in select Walmart stores.
These specially designed noodles capture all of the flavors of the most iconic American breakfast foods in the same tasty and easy-to-transport Cup Noodles package that you already know and love. This new limited offering features ramen noodles swimming in maple syrup, pancakes, eggs, and breakfast sausage-flavored sauce. Nissin Foods USA says that no matter when you're enjoying the most important meal of the day, you can have a Cup Noodles ramen to go with it.
Making breakfast ramen noodles isn't the most unconventional idea out there. In China, it is common to eat wheat or rice noodles for breakfast, and the famous Vietnamese noodle soup Pho is typically enjoyed at breakfast as well. Soft-boiled eggs and different styles of pork are already common ramen toppings, though the additions of maple syrup and pancakes would be considered more unconventional. CNN reports that the sauce will have sausage and eggs as "visible ingredients", and the brand recommends upgrading your ramen with more syrup, hot sauce, and rice.
Breakfast noodles are latest limited edition offering
Nissin Foods USA says in a release that Cup Noodles Breakfast is the latest product from its limited edition portfolio which was launched in 2021. This division is designed "to excite and surprise consumers through unexpected flavor profiles." This is their second release, with the first being the limited edition Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice which infused ramen with everyone's favorite trendy fall flavor.
CNN points out that this launch is also coming at a time when breakfast foods are at their highest prices in recent memory. Egg prices have been on the rise for some time, and even drove some folks to cut out the middleman and buy their own chickens instead. Data from Statista shows that the average cost of a dozen eggs rose from $1.79 in 2021 to $4.25 in 2022. USDA economist Seth Meyers claims that these prices are expected to drop by 26.8% over the course of 2023. In the meantime though, the budget conscious out there may opt for the $1.18 Cup Noodles Breakfast to get those classic breakfast flavors at a lower cost.