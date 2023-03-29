Cup Noodles Introduces A Breakfast Version Of Its Famous Ramen

Cup Noodles and breakfast fans unite! In a press release from Nissin Foods USA, the Cup Noodles maker says that starting today you can find Cup Noodles Breakfast exclusively in select Walmart stores.

These specially designed noodles capture all of the flavors of the most iconic American breakfast foods in the same tasty and easy-to-transport Cup Noodles package that you already know and love. This new limited offering features ramen noodles swimming in maple syrup, pancakes, eggs, and breakfast sausage-flavored sauce. Nissin Foods USA says that no matter when you're enjoying the most important meal of the day, you can have a Cup Noodles ramen to go with it.

Making breakfast ramen noodles isn't the most unconventional idea out there. In China, it is common to eat wheat or rice noodles for breakfast, and the famous Vietnamese noodle soup Pho is typically enjoyed at breakfast as well. Soft-boiled eggs and different styles of pork are already common ramen toppings, though the additions of maple syrup and pancakes would be considered more unconventional. CNN reports that the sauce will have sausage and eggs as "visible ingredients", and the brand recommends upgrading your ramen with more syrup, hot sauce, and rice.