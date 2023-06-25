For The Chewiest Homemade Udon Noodles, Simply Step On The Dough

Now, you may be wondering if you can just use your hands. Well, yes you can. You can even use a pasta machine. The only problem is that you will likely end up making a different, softer textured udon. For the absolute chewiest noodles, you have to put those tootsies to work.

While ramen and pasta can be kneaded by hand, udon dough benefits from much more strength to complete the task correctly. This is why, traditionally, udon chefs used their feet on which they can place the weight of their entire bodies in order to press down as hard as possible.

According to chef Yoko Isassi in an interview with HuffPost, another reason for the foot-pressing method is that, historically, it was the women who were responsible for making noodles in Japan. She notes that pressing out the springy udon dough by hand was difficult, so they switched to standing on their feet. Some even wore weighted backpacks to give their steps a little extra oomph.