The Little-Known Origins Of The Iconic French Ratatouille

If you're familiar with ratatouille thanks to the Pixar film of the same name, the image that probably comes to mind is a dish made from rounds of vegetables, carefully cut and layered into a colorful dish that you can tell is just delicious. That's actually not what a classic ratatouille is, and instead, the dish has more often been made by slicing vegetables into cubes before simmering it into a stew. That's not entirely surprising when you consider that when and where the dish originated, cooks were more concerned with making a hearty meal where nothing was wasted, rather than focusing on how visually appealing it could be.

It's not known precisely when ratatouille first became popular, but we do know that the first time it appeared as a written recipe was 1877 — and then, it was described as a meat-heavy stew. "Ratatouille" didn't come to mean the dish we think of today until around the 1930s, but it's believed that the dish itself had been popular since at least the 1700s. That's just the dish's confirmed history, and it makes sense that it was a dish that was made long before then.

It was, after all, simply a dish made with leftover vegetables and favored by peasants farming in southern France — specifically, in Nice. Interestingly, it's the same area of the world that gave us other foods, like aioli, bouillabaisse, and the nicoise salad. How did it go from farm-fresh favorite to the trendy dish we see today?