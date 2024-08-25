How To Safely Thaw Seafood Without Accidentally Cooking It

Seafood is an essential part of a well-balanced diet, but getting it fresh isn't always affordable for families, according to a 2022 study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Plus, those who prefer to shop in bulk may not consume fresh seafood before it expires. In these cases, grabbing frozen bags of fish or shrimp is a fantastic solution. Contrary to some myths about frozen food, frozen seafood is just as nutritious as fresh. You just have to know how to thaw it properly.

Thawing in the microwave is a go-to for busy families and is an approved method of defrosting frozen foods as long as you immediately cook them afterward. However, doing so can slightly cook thinner parts of the fish, resulting in an overdone dish when you fully grill, fry, or bake it. So, how do you safely thaw seafood without accidentally cooking it?

Fortunately, there are better ways to defrost food. The best method is to let it sit for at least 24 hours in the refrigerator to avoid the growth of unsafe bacteria. After it's thawed, it can stay in the refrigerator for a day or two before you cook it. The second-best option is to submerge frozen seafood in cold water for 30-minute intervals, changing out the water until the food is fully thawed.