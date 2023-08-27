Why It's Not The Best Idea To Try And Sear Frozen Fish

Most Americans have some proteins sitting in their freezer; it's a great way to keep food fresh for longer and have it on hand when needed. The only problem is remembering hours ahead of time to defrost before cooking; forget, and you might think you're out of luck. While this may be true for a lot of proteins, it isn't for frozen fish, which can be cooked without thawing. It may take longer than fully-thawed cooking, of course, but it will indeed work.

Certain fish are more ideal for this than others, of course; leaner fish (like cod or tilapia) are far better than fatty fish (like salmon or tuna), because they retain less moisture during the freezing process. But regardless of the variety of fish, never sear it from frozen. This is because the moisture content will work against your best efforts, turning it into a soggy, unappetizing mess.