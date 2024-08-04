4 Frozen Seafood Options To Buy And 4 To Avoid

Unless you live somewhere on the coast with a thriving fishing industry nearby, you probably consume frozen seafood. While nothing beats eating a fresh catch right out of the ocean, frozen seafood often doesn't get the respect that it deserves. Freezing technologies and the seafood packaging process have seriously improved with time; most seafood is immediately flash frozen after it's harvested, which preserves quality. Even juicy salmon filets and plump shrimp from the seafood counter at the grocery store were probably frozen and thawed before being put in the display case. Freshness is favored for a reason, but the reality is that frozen seafood can still make a wonderful meal.

That said, there can still be a noticeable difference in frozen seafood quality between different stores and brands. As someone who incorporates a lot of seafood into my diet, I tend to buy frozen seafood of some kind (especially salmon and frozen shrimp) on a regular basis. Now I'm here to share my thoughts on which seafood options to buy and which to avoid.