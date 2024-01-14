Yes, You Can Totally Bake Salmon Straight From Frozen

Salmon is a dish that boasts refinement and preparation. But you don't have to get the most expensive cut to have a flavorful and satisfying meal. Buying frozen portions of salmon cuts down on time for at-home chefs who aren't in the position to spend hours on cooking, and frozen salmon can be just as good as fresh salmon. There are ways to prepare a frozen salmon that can elevate the dish. This involves an approach to cooking that varies from how you would normally prepare the fish.

Pan-searing frozen salmon or even cooking it in an air fryer is out. Because of the nature of frozen seafood, the best way to cook it is in the oven. Instead of spending time defrosting it in the fridge, you can pop the frozen fish straight into the oven. That said, there is some preparation involved. Using the oven to bake a frozen fillet is a two-step process that requires a marinade for best results.