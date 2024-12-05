9 Food Recalls That Will Always Haunt Taco Bell

Taco Bell is one of the biggest fast food franchises out there, and it has the menu to show for it. There are dozens of Taco Bell menu items, with firm favorites like the Cheesy Gordita Crunch and its legendary Crunchwraps, and all of these choices require different ingredients to make them. Unfortunately, the more ingredients there are, the more opportunities exist for things to go wrong, and in Taco Bell's history things haven't always been so rosy. The fast food chain has been plagued by some incredibly serious recalls, which have put the lives of its customers at risk and dented the franchise's reputation significantly.

The fresh ingredients used in Taco Bell menu items, like onions and lettuce, have frequently been the cause of these recalls. High-profile cases of bacterial contamination have led to wide scale withdrawals of these ingredients and hasty replacements of suppliers. As items like these are often uncooked and used as toppings, they bear a particular risk of harboring dangerous bacteria that isn't eliminated by sufficient heat. It's not just the veggies that are at fault, though: Taco Bell's beef has been found to be substandard or even risky on several occasions — and was once even found to contain way more than just beef. Horse meat, anyone?