13 Infamous Fast Food Chain Recalls

According to a 2018 survey conducted by Statista, nearly a third of polled Americans claimed to eat fast food between one and three times a week. A further 15% said they ate fast food four to six times per week. Much has been said about statistics such as these, most pertaining to the health impact of regularly consuming fast food. But today, we're not concerned with cholesterol or sodium. Fast food also poses acute health risks thanks to an abundance of faulty, contaminated, and dangerous food served by various chains. This is an all too common occurrence, to which the high number of recalls issued by fast food chains attests.

Dangerous food is sold by fast food chains almost as frequently as it appears in grocery stores. This should not come as a surprise. After all, fast food chains often source their ingredients and products from the very same suppliers that have contracts with grocery store brands. What's more, the volume of food — and indeed, other potentially faulty products, including toys — that fast food chains shift makes them a likely hub for outbreaks of both illness and injury.

As with grocery store brands, fast food chains try to mitigate the impact of faulty food and products by issuing recalls. While these recalls protect some customers, they are often too late to protect everyone, as is proven by several of the following recalls.