More Fast Food Chains Are Cancelling Onions Due To The E. Coli Outbreak
A recent E. coli outbreak that has led to the sickening of 49 people and one death, has been traced to the use of onions on fast food chain products at McDonald's, Burger King, and Yum Brands. This outbreak is now prompting other quick-service restaurants to pull fresh onions from some locations. Per a statement to CBS report, Yum stated that fast food favorite brands KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell locations are pulling this ingredient from their menu offerings "out of an abundance of caution." The Yum statement further explained that the company has been and will continue to follow "supplier and regulatory guidance to ensure the ongoing safety and quality of our food."
The exact locations that will be affected by this decision were not disclosed by Yum, but according to an NBC report, this impact is directly disrupting operations and menus at Colorado fast food restaurant chains. The news outlet further shared that on Wednesday, a notice went out to US Foods customers detailing a recall of raw, diced, peeled, and whole peeled onions from Taylor Farms due to E. coli contamination. Taylor Farms is headquartered in California, the state that produces the most onion in the United States.
Skip menu offerings with raw onions
While it has not been definitively concluded that Taylor Farms is the source of the E. coli outbreak that has placed McDonald's quarter pounders with cheese in the news and has caused the chain to cease serving this sandwich at franchises in Colorado, Kansas, Utah, Wyoming and parts of Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, and Oklahoma, the FDA is investigating the probability. Moreover, out of an abundance of safety, if you have purchased onions from Taylor Farms on the recall list, you are urged to promptly dispose of them.
Until the FDA is able to pinpoint the exact cause of the E.coli contamination, you may want to skip burgers, bean and cheese burritos, and other offers that use raw onions to create their delicious taste. E. Coli can cause some severe symptoms which include stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. Symptoms generally appear three to four days after ingesting the contaminated food. While most people recover within seven days, some people can develop serious kidney problems.