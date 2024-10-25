More Fast Food Chains Are Cancelling Onions Due To The E. Coli Outbreak

A recent E. coli outbreak that has led to the sickening of 49 people and one death, has been traced to the use of onions on fast food chain products at McDonald's, Burger King, and Yum Brands. This outbreak is now prompting other quick-service restaurants to pull fresh onions from some locations. Per a statement to CBS report, Yum stated that fast food favorite brands KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell locations are pulling this ingredient from their menu offerings "out of an abundance of caution." The Yum statement further explained that the company has been and will continue to follow "supplier and regulatory guidance to ensure the ongoing safety and quality of our food."

The exact locations that will be affected by this decision were not disclosed by Yum, but according to an NBC report, this impact is directly disrupting operations and menus at Colorado fast food restaurant chains. The news outlet further shared that on Wednesday, a notice went out to US Foods customers detailing a recall of raw, diced, peeled, and whole peeled onions from Taylor Farms due to E. coli contamination. Taylor Farms is headquartered in California, the state that produces the most onion in the United States.