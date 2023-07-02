Why You Should Avoid Buying Bottled Chick-Fil-A Sauce At The Source
The mystery sauces many popular fast food joints provide are some of the most enticing condiments on the planet. From the elusive Zaxby's Zax sauce to Cane's dipping — is any meal from these restaurants ever complete without the sauce?
For many fast food fans, nothing seems to top the power of the Chick-fil-A sauce. When the chicken chain announced it would be selling this addictive topping in bottles, it was a joyous day for us all. No more hoarding dozens of one-ouncers in our kitchen junk drawers. If you're like most people, you might be tempted to pick up an 8-ounce bottle of Chick-fil-A sauce when you see it in the restaurant. But some establishments are better options than others, and when it comes to Chick-Fil-A sauce, you should actually be avoiding getting it straight from the source. The reason comes down to price.
Let's look at the facts. You can buy an 8-ounce bottle of Chick-fil-A sauce straight from most Chick-fil-A locations for $2.75. While this might seem like a good deal on the surface, it's actually not comparatively. It's a much better deal to buy Chick-fil-A sauce in participating stores where bigger 16-ounce bottles are sold for much less.
Where you can buy Chick-fil-A sauce
If want some more specifics on how to save money on a bottle of Chick-fil-A sauce, let's talk locations. Chick-fil-A's main retail partners for its bottled sauce include Walmart, Target, and most popular grocers including Publix and Kroger. Here Chick-fil-A sauce is sold in 16 or 24-ounce bottles. While concrete prices vary per location,the common factor between them all is that you pay less for more.
Now if your heart is set on the conveniently purse-sized 8-ounce bottle of sauce, Chick-fil-A still has you covered there. You can get the offering in-store or order it through the app. Just keep in mind that it will cost you slightly more for the smaller package. And in our opinion, you may as well just ask for 8 free one-ounce sauces at the register. In addition to its most popular sauce,Chick-fil-A also retails its many other condiments including barbecue, sweet & spicy sriracha, honey mustard, Polynesian, and garden herb ranch. The chain even has its salad dressings in stores. So no matter your craving, you'll be covered.
Plus buying your favorite sauces in bottles is more than just convenient, Chick-fil-A's bottled condiments also play a big role in many people's education.
The other benefits of buying the bottle
Not only is buying Chick-fil-A sauce from other retailers a good idea for your wallet, it also makes a big difference for many Chick-fil-A employees. Why? Well according to Chick-fil-A, 100% of the profits made from selling its 16-ounce sauces goes into a huge scholarship fund set aside for Chick-fil-A employees.
While the scholarship fund has been around since 1973, Chick-fil-A has been able to give out thousands more scholarships to its employees with the rolling out of the bottled sauces. So for many people, the introduction of Chick-fil-A sauces into stores meant more than just convenience — it also meant the opportunity to afford college.
So whether you prefer the Polynesian or the classic Chick-fil-A sauce, you can rest assured that your sauce addiction is doing some good in the world. But if you're still really trying to save some money, you can always try your hand at homemade Chick-fil-A sauce.