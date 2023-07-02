Why You Should Avoid Buying Bottled Chick-Fil-A Sauce At The Source

The mystery sauces many popular fast food joints provide are some of the most enticing condiments on the planet. From the elusive Zaxby's Zax sauce to Cane's dipping — is any meal from these restaurants ever complete without the sauce?

For many fast food fans, nothing seems to top the power of the Chick-fil-A sauce. When the chicken chain announced it would be selling this addictive topping in bottles, it was a joyous day for us all. No more hoarding dozens of one-ouncers in our kitchen junk drawers. If you're like most people, you might be tempted to pick up an 8-ounce bottle of Chick-fil-A sauce when you see it in the restaurant. But some establishments are better options than others, and when it comes to Chick-Fil-A sauce, you should actually be avoiding getting it straight from the source. The reason comes down to price.

Let's look at the facts. You can buy an 8-ounce bottle of Chick-fil-A sauce straight from most Chick-fil-A locations for $2.75. While this might seem like a good deal on the surface, it's actually not comparatively. It's a much better deal to buy Chick-fil-A sauce in participating stores where bigger 16-ounce bottles are sold for much less.