Chick-Fil-A Aims To Elevate Drive-Thrus For The Digital Age

It's a digital world, and Chick-fil-A is making bold changes to ensure it remains on the cutting edge of fast-food technology. Per a press release shared with Daily Meal, the iconic chain will be unleashing two new concepts in 2024. The elevated drive-thru will create a seamless experience for customers in vehicles, while the digital walk-up concept is intended to accommodate foot traffic in bustling urban locales. Chick-fil-A also released a short video on YouTube showing what customers can expect from the new designs.

The elevated drive-thru will debut in the Atlanta area and will feature four separate lanes capable of accommodating up to 75 vehicles. The lanes will flow under the elevated building, which creates a secure space for team members and guests to interact. Customers will have two ordering options when using the new drive-thru lanes. They can place an order on the app and pick up their food from the mobile lanes, or they can visit the regular drive-thru and place their order directly.

In both instances, customers will be privy to an exceptional fast-food experience, from the friendliness of the staff to the speediness of the pick-up.