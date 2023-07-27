Chick-Fil-A Aims To Elevate Drive-Thrus For The Digital Age
It's a digital world, and Chick-fil-A is making bold changes to ensure it remains on the cutting edge of fast-food technology. Per a press release shared with Daily Meal, the iconic chain will be unleashing two new concepts in 2024. The elevated drive-thru will create a seamless experience for customers in vehicles, while the digital walk-up concept is intended to accommodate foot traffic in bustling urban locales. Chick-fil-A also released a short video on YouTube showing what customers can expect from the new designs.
The elevated drive-thru will debut in the Atlanta area and will feature four separate lanes capable of accommodating up to 75 vehicles. The lanes will flow under the elevated building, which creates a secure space for team members and guests to interact. Customers will have two ordering options when using the new drive-thru lanes. They can place an order on the app and pick up their food from the mobile lanes, or they can visit the regular drive-thru and place their order directly.
In both instances, customers will be privy to an exceptional fast-food experience, from the friendliness of the staff to the speediness of the pick-up.
Digital ordering made easy (and walkable)
Chick-fil-A's walk-up design will premiere in New York City, a place known for its endless amount of foot traffic. The establishment will be solely dedicated to meeting the needs of digital customers, serving as more of a pick-up hub than a traditional fast-food restaurant. Customers can place an order via the app, and staff at the pick-up hub will be able to track their arrival using a GPS function within the mobile app. The result is a fast, efficient fast-food experience — perfect for New Yorkers who are on the go.
According to a July 27 blog post on the Chick-fil-A website, the changes will enhance the already-exemplary customer service offered by the chain. As Chick-fil-A's executive director of restaurant design, Khalilah Cooper, said in a statement, "Understanding this desire for convenience, the locations for these tests were intentionally selected with the customers in mind, giving them more control over their desired experience and cutting down wait-time, while continuing to provide genuine hospitality and care to every guest."
While there's no telling when the new concepts will make their way to other areas of the country, it's clear that Chick-fil-A has its finger on the digital pulse.