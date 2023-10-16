Chick-Fil-A's First-Ever Cookbook Offers Creative Ways To Use Up Those Leftovers

No matter how you cut it, Chick-fil-A has long been one of America's most successful fast-food chains, whether it's with its domination of customer satisfaction scores or the popularity of newly introduced products, such as the honey pimento chicken sandwich and caramel crumble milkshake. However, what many people may not know about the fast-food chain is that it does a lot of work to raise awareness about food waste and food insecurity through its Chick-fil-A Shared Table program.

Since 2012 when it launched, Chick-fil-A Shared Table has facilitated the donation of excess food from nearly 2,000 restaurant locations to local nonprofit organizations. And now, in keeping with the goal of raising awareness about food waste and hunger, Chick-fil-A has announced the release of its first-ever cookbook.

The digital cookbook, "Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A's Shared Table," will be available for free online. It contains 26 recipes that give home cooks inspiration for creative ways to repurpose common leftover ingredients, while also sharing moving stories from nonprofit partners.