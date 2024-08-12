Chick-Fil-A's 2024 Fall Menu Is On Its Way With Some Returning Faves

The season is about to change for Chick-fil-A fans — the fast food joint is unveiling its fall menu. In addition to its mainstays, customers will soon see four items join the Chick-fil-A lineup: the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich and a spicy counterpart, the Banana Pudding Milkshake, and a Banana Frosted Coffee. If some of these sound familiar, it's because they are.

The fast food chain debuted its Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich last fall, and it sold better than any other seasonal item in Chick-fil-A's history. The original and the spicy sandwiches will be served with pimento cheese, honey, and pickled jalapeños. In an announcement shared with Daily Meal, Chick-fil-A chef Stuart Tracy explains the motivation for including two versions: "When we released the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich last fall, not only did we receive overwhelmingly positive feedback, but we also saw our guests making their own unique twists by swapping the original filet for the spicy filet. They inspired us to officially offer a spicy version as its own menu item."

Long-time fans of the chain should also prepare for a blast from the past. The Banana Pudding Milkshake is returning 13 years after its debut. The drinkable dessert features blended ice cream, bananas, and vanilla wafer cookies topped with whipped cream and a cherry. For a caffeinated alternative, the chicken chain will offer Banana Frosted Coffee. It boasts blended ice cream, cold brew coffee, banana, and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles.