Chick-Fil-A's 2024 Fall Menu Is On Its Way With Some Returning Faves
The season is about to change for Chick-fil-A fans — the fast food joint is unveiling its fall menu. In addition to its mainstays, customers will soon see four items join the Chick-fil-A lineup: the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich and a spicy counterpart, the Banana Pudding Milkshake, and a Banana Frosted Coffee. If some of these sound familiar, it's because they are.
The fast food chain debuted its Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich last fall, and it sold better than any other seasonal item in Chick-fil-A's history. The original and the spicy sandwiches will be served with pimento cheese, honey, and pickled jalapeños. In an announcement shared with Daily Meal, Chick-fil-A chef Stuart Tracy explains the motivation for including two versions: "When we released the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich last fall, not only did we receive overwhelmingly positive feedback, but we also saw our guests making their own unique twists by swapping the original filet for the spicy filet. They inspired us to officially offer a spicy version as its own menu item."
Long-time fans of the chain should also prepare for a blast from the past. The Banana Pudding Milkshake is returning 13 years after its debut. The drinkable dessert features blended ice cream, bananas, and vanilla wafer cookies topped with whipped cream and a cherry. For a caffeinated alternative, the chicken chain will offer Banana Frosted Coffee. It boasts blended ice cream, cold brew coffee, banana, and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles.
More about Chick-fil-A's 2024 fall menu
Customers can begin ordering all four items in person or through the Chick-fil-A app starting Monday, August 26. Although most Chick-fil-A locations will feature seasonal menu items, participation and prices could vary by location. As of now, there is no information available regarding promotional deals for any of the upcoming provisions, but that may change in the coming weeks.
Considering that one of the new items takes inspiration from fan customizations, you may wonder how far you can go when requesting changes to a standard offering. If customers have dietary restrictions or personal preferences, the chain will try to accommodate them. That also means you're free to try different Chick-fil-A menu hacks. However, the fast food giant does not have an official secret menu, and customization requests can only be fulfilled with ingredients on its standard menu. Obviously, fans can still get creative, and maybe they'll even inspire a third version of the pimento cheese, pepper, and chicken sandwich (perhaps someone will try it with jelly instead of honey).
The new fall menu also marks the end of Chick-fil-A's summer lineup, which features the maple pepper bacon sandwich and a peach milkshake. Both items will remain on the menu until Saturday, August 24.