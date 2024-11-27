December Aldi Finds To Make Holiday Hosting A Breeze
Hosting a gathering during the holidays is one of the most joyous ways to spend time with family and friends. At the same time, it can be a busy task to cook and decorate for a party. One of the best dinner party tricks that makes the process easier and less stressful, though, is to outsource some of the cooking. Fortunately, the Aldi Finds for December 2024 have you covered and will be rolling out December 4 through 18.
With an array of hot (and cold) items, the discount grocer is making sure that you don't have to cook everything on your menu. Along with sweet and savory finger foods and desserts, it has a couple of fantastic products to help you put together a convenient holiday party table. Whether you have a Christmas or New Year's Eve party to host, look for the limited supply of Aldi Finds located in your store – usually the middle and marked with signs, although the location may vary.
Barissimo Holiday Ground Coffee Sampler
Nothing says cozy like a hot cup of coffee, and the Barissimo Holiday Ground Coffee Sampler is a great way to start the day when you're hosting a holiday party. It comes with 12 different coffee flavors, such as peppermint mocha, dark chocolate, spiced eggnog, and coconut rum — each containing 1.75 ounces of coffee grounds from a quality Aldi coffee brand. This sampler is perfect for if you're daring enough to host multiple parties this holiday season and to share with your guests before or after the meal. While supplies last, the sampler will be available from December 4 for just $14.99.
Specially Selected Chocolate Chip or Vanilla Cream Christmas Tree Brioche
If you're already a fan of Aldi's Specially Selected brand of brioche, then you'll love the Christmas Tree Brioche. This time, though, the tear and share bread is in the festive shape of a tree, making it easy to serve a sweet treat that complements your holiday party theme. You can choose between Chocolate Chip or Vanilla Cream Filled for only $7.49 starting December 4.
Emporium Selection Cranberry or Honey & Pecan Baking Brie
It can be fun to pair chocolate, meat, and cheese on a charcuterie board, and Aldi's Emporium Selection Baking Brie takes all the guesswork (and effort) out of at least one of those elements. This warm, gooey addition comes with a reusable ceramic dish for ease of baking, as well as the toppings — either cranberry sauce or honey with crunchy pecans – for you to drizzle on top. Both are available from December 11 for just $7.49.
Emporium Selection Festive Cheese Truckle Assortment
This Emporium Selection Festive Cheese Truckle Assortment is another option to add to your party charcuterie board. While most truckles are shaped like a barrel or wheel, these will be shaped like Christmas trees and snowmen to match with the holiday motif. They will come in an assortment of flavors, including Whiskey Cheddar and Cheddar Cheese with Caramelized Onion, and be priced at $4.29 for a limited time starting December 4.
Emporium Selection Holiday Goat Cheese Assortment
Goat cheese can be a delightful addition to a seasonal charcuterie board, and cheese lovers already enjoy the specialty goat cheese at Aldi. For this holiday season, the store will have the Emporium Selection Holiday Goat Cheese Assortment, which will include Gingerbread and Sweet Cranberry Stuffing flavors. Each 4-ounce package will be $2.49 and available from December 18.
Park Street Deli Mediterranean Tapas Tray
Add variety to your charcuterie platter with a Park Street Deli Mediterranean Tapas Tray. Alongside marinated feta, it comes with a feta antipasti that includes green and black olives, mild peppers, herbs, and lemon for a refreshing bite. There is also a section of Castelvetrano olives that have a hint of buttery flavor and a section with cherry peppers for balance with a bit of sweetness. You can purchase it starting December 11 for just $9.99.
Specially Selected Maryland or Boardwalk Crab Cakes
When it comes to adding tapas to your appetizer spread, the sweet and briny flavor of crab cakes is a great complement, as is the crunchy outer shell. Aldi will have two styles of Specially Selected Crab Cakes: Maryland Style and Boardwalk Style. Each box will come with two handmade cakes for $6.49 as of December 4.
Specially Selected Spinach Creme Fraiche or Mushroom Flatbread
If you want more crunchy variety than crackers and crab cakes, consider getting one of Aldi's Specially Selected Flatbread options. These will come in Mushroom and Spinach Crème Fraîche varieties. The Mushroom is made with grilled mushrooms and sheathed woodtuft mushrooms, bringing savory flavors to your holiday party. The flatbreads will be available starting December 11 for just $4.99.
Belmont Cheesecake Sampler
Dessert is an important part of any party, and while you may have brioche among your appetizers, a good host always has something to satisfy the sweeter tooth, too. The Belmont Cheesecake Sampler has a winter assortment of four flavors to please every palate — New York style, chocolate marble, raspberry swirl, and naturally flavored amaretto. Ranking among the best store-bought cheesecakes, you'll be able to purchase the 40-ounce, 12-slice Belmont box beginning December 4 for only $12.99.
Specially Selected Double Layer Chocolate Cake
For the chocolate-loving guests at your holiday party, you don't have to go out of your way to make a two-layer chocolate cake. Just snatch up the Specially Selected Double Layer Chocolate Cake at Aldi. This masterpiece stacks chocolate on chocolate, featuring crumbs around the sides and chocolate shavings on top in a beautiful presentation. For the 2024 holiday season, the 33-ounce cake will be available for just $9.99 from December 11.
Crofton Cake Stand
Amp up the table presentation of your dessert with the Crofton Cake Stand. The classic, round wooden stand (pictured) is perfect for displaying the chocolate cake. However, Aldi will have a two-tier, wooden cake stand as well, which is ideal for displaying the slices from the Belmont Cheesecake Sampler. You could even use the tiered stand as plating for some of your appetizers, such as the crab cakes and flatbread. Each stand will be available from December 11 for only $9.99.
Crofton Red or White Wine Glasses
No holiday party is complete without wine glasses, especially if it's a New Year celebration. If you don't have any or enough for your guests, Aldi has you covered with its Crofton Red or White Wine Glasses. Before you serve from the stemware, use the steam technique for a quick, spotless glass. The classic set of four pieces will be affordably priced at $9.99 and appear in the Aldi Finds section as of December 11.