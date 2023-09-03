Cheese Lovers Need To Head To Aldi For Its Specialty Goat Cheese

Goat cheese lovers rejoice! Emporium Goat Cheese is gracing the shelves at Aldi, and if you love that creamy, tangy flavor of goat milk, this specialty house brand is worth running out to Aldi today to load up on supplies while you can.

While the Aldi website doesn't mention a price, it is known for having spectacularly low prices on its specialty cheese and other hard-to-find items. The Emporium Selection brand of goat cheese is exclusive to this German family-owned discount supermarket chain, which has over 10,000 stores in 20 countries. And this particular item comes in a variety of flavors, including Plain, Slightly Sweet Honey, and Frisky Garlic and Herb.

Packaged in 4-ounce servings, this favored goat cheese brand is easily packed into your reusable shopping bags and can be frozen for later use, so go nuts. Just leave some on the shelves for the rest of us, too.