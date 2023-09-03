Cheese Lovers Need To Head To Aldi For Its Specialty Goat Cheese
Goat cheese lovers rejoice! Emporium Goat Cheese is gracing the shelves at Aldi, and if you love that creamy, tangy flavor of goat milk, this specialty house brand is worth running out to Aldi today to load up on supplies while you can.
While the Aldi website doesn't mention a price, it is known for having spectacularly low prices on its specialty cheese and other hard-to-find items. The Emporium Selection brand of goat cheese is exclusive to this German family-owned discount supermarket chain, which has over 10,000 stores in 20 countries. And this particular item comes in a variety of flavors, including Plain, Slightly Sweet Honey, and Frisky Garlic and Herb.
Packaged in 4-ounce servings, this favored goat cheese brand is easily packed into your reusable shopping bags and can be frozen for later use, so go nuts. Just leave some on the shelves for the rest of us, too.
Why is goat cheese so darn good?
A popular alternative to cheese made with cow's milk, goat cheese has been used in many parts of the world for a long time. With a mild and sometimes sharp flavor, this dairy item is easy to use as an alternative to other cheeses in most recipes — and can be healthier, too.
According to WebMD, goat cheese's benefits are pretty impressive. This food is full of probiotics, which help keep your gut biome healthy and give your immune system a boost, but it also packs in a reasonable amount of copper, Vitamin B12, calcium, selenium, magnesium, zinc, and potassium. Goat cheese also metabolizes faster thanks to its fatty acids, which help the body feel full faster.
Soft goat cheese like Aldi Emporium Goat Cheese should be tightly sealed in the fridge for about 2-3 weeks, but you can freeze these delicious logs of creamy goodness for later use without losing much of its taste or spreadable texture.
Aldi's Emporium Goat Cheese is versatile
Now that you've loaded up with Aldi Emporium Goat Cheese, the fun begins. Goat cheese is a versatile ingredient you can use in various dishes or enjoy simply as a spread on crackers or bread.
From savory tarts and roasted meat creations to even desserts and ice cream, you'll find no shortage of creative goat cheese dishes to experiment with. This dairy item is perfect as an alternative cheese for quiches, as a healthy addition to sexy up a salad, as a base for dips, and even as a flavorful breakfast pancake. Some adventurous souls even prefer to add soft goat cheese to their smoothies for a creamy treat.
Fun fact: August is National Goat Cheese Month, but you don't have to limit your celebrations to the summer. Whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner, goat cheese is great any time of the year, so hit up your local Aldi for this favorite brand.