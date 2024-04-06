The Steam Technique For Spotless Wine Glasses In A Flash

Any wine connoisseur (or even casual wine enthusiast) will tell you that a wine's glass is important. Each part of a glass and its design will affect your encounter with the wine, how it meets your tongue, and how its flavors express themselves. But even if you have the right glass in place, an oenophile's experience can be ruined by something as simple as water spots. You look down to swirl or sniff, and the water spots leap to the eye, distracting from the taste and bouquet. These spots are usually the result of the minerals in hard water drying on the glass and it doesn't mean that it isn't clean — but it does need a bit of a shine.

Put away those commercial-grade cleaning and polishing products, though, because there's really no need to scrub to get things spick and span. The solution is much more simple. While wiping with a cloth alone usually doesn't remove stubborn water spots, a little steam will make the polishing process quick and easy. So leave the scrub brush behind, break out your kettle or a pot, and get some water heating up. If you douse your wine glasses with steam and give them a quick polish, soon water stains will be a thing of the past.