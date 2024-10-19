The Fast Food Restaurant Red Flag We Look For Every Time We Go Out
Let's face it. Nobody goes to a fast-food joint expecting it to be a five-star restaurant. When it comes to quick-service dining, the bar is set pretty low and we've all heard the stories about notoriously gross incidents at many of the places we all eat. Sure, the food may be delicious and convenient, but our expectations are minimal anywhere food is served in a bag or a bucket.
There's one red flag we always look for to determine if the staff and management are on top of things – the condition of the restrooms. If the bathrooms aren't cared for, it makes you wonder what else is getting neglected. Is the food properly stored and cooked? Are the cooking utensils clean?
If there isn't soap and towels in the restroom, you can pretty much guarantee the employees didn't wash their hands after using the toilet and before cooking your food. This is a case of food poisoning waiting to happen. It may be a good idea to always keep some hand sanitizer nearby.
Taking matters into your own hands
Many restrooms have a clipboard on the wall indicating which employee was responsible for cleaning it and at what time. If the garbage bin is overflowing and it's been two days since anyone initialed that sheet, it's time to talk to management. If you get nowhere with the manager, snap some photos to post on social media and make sure to tag corporate.
Out-of-order toilets, unpleasant odors, and dirty floors are unacceptable in an establishment where people eat. Safety hazards such as water on the floor from an overflowing toilet are a disaster in the making. These red flags should not be overlooked.
We get it. It's hard to find and keep staff in the fast-food business. But there should be priorities when it comes to customers' health and safety. Something as simple as keeping soap and paper towels stocked and making sure the restrooms are clean should be management's number one priority.