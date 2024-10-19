The Fast Food Restaurant Red Flag We Look For Every Time We Go Out

Let's face it. Nobody goes to a fast-food joint expecting it to be a five-star restaurant. When it comes to quick-service dining, the bar is set pretty low and we've all heard the stories about notoriously gross incidents at many of the places we all eat. Sure, the food may be delicious and convenient, but our expectations are minimal anywhere food is served in a bag or a bucket.

There's one red flag we always look for to determine if the staff and management are on top of things – the condition of the restrooms. If the bathrooms aren't cared for, it makes you wonder what else is getting neglected. Is the food properly stored and cooked? Are the cooking utensils clean?

If there isn't soap and towels in the restroom, you can pretty much guarantee the employees didn't wash their hands after using the toilet and before cooking your food. This is a case of food poisoning waiting to happen. It may be a good idea to always keep some hand sanitizer nearby.