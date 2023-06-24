20 Food Safety Mistakes That Could Be Dangerous

Keeping food safety in mind is always important. When appropriate precautions aren't taken, food can become contaminated with viruses, bacteria, and more. According to the World Health Organization, food safety is a major concern. Not only is it responsible for causing 200 different types of diseases, but it can also lead to malnutrition, particularly for more vulnerable populations.

Are you being unsafe with how you're handling, cooking, or storing food? Are you putting yourself or others at risk of foodborne illnesses, such as salmonella, listeria, and more? Even if you think that you take food safety very seriously, you may still be making some of the most common food safety mistakes. Learning to identify — and then correct — these mistakes is essential. Doing so can help you avert potentially serious health side effects for yourself and those that you care about.