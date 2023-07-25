What Can You Do With Dehydrated Eggs?

Rich in protein and minerals, eggs can be a nutritious addition to most diets. You can boil or fry them, use them in cooked meals, or bake them to make a perfect frittata or quiche. The only downside is their short shelf-life, which ranges between three and five weeks (when refrigerated). So, if you're getting eggs from your own chickens or buying them in bulk, you must use them relatively quickly. One solution is to dehydrate the eggs at home.

Not only does this processing method extend their shelf-life, but it also preserves their nutritional value. Plus, it frees up refrigerator space and can help you reduce food waste. For reference, powdered eggs can last up to 25 years, depending on storage conditions. As far as their nutritional value goes, they provide around 168 calories, 13.6 grams of protein, and 12.4 grams of fat per ounce. You'll also get large amounts of choline, vitamin B12, vitamin D, manganese, iron, and phosphorus.

Dehydrated eggs can be used in most recipes that would otherwise call for fresh eggs. They're ideal for omelets, frittatas, sauces, baked goods, and everything in between. All you need to do is mix them with other dry ingredients or reconstitute them before cooking.