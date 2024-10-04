The Milo's Egg Recall Was Just Elevated To Class I Status
Last month, chicken eggs distributed by Wisconsin-based Milo's Poultry Farm, which covers the brands Milo's Poultry Farms and Tony's Fresh Market, were recalled after dozens of people in nine states were infected with salmonella. Now, that recall has been upgraded to Class I status, the highest recall classification and one that entails the possibility of "serious adverse health consequences or death." The updated recall classification also includes duck eggs from the same company's brand, Happy Quackers Farm.
A partial reason the recall has been upgraded is that the strain of salmonella that infected the eggs has been discovered to be antibiotic-resistant. This means it's more challenging to treat, drastically increasing its chances of causing those adverse effects and death, especially for the elderly and the immunocompromised.
More details on the Milo's Poultry Farms LLC recall
In addition to serving its home state, Milo's Poultry Farm eggs have been shipped to two states – Illinois and Michigan — but the same strain of salmonella has spread to an additional six (California, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Utah, and Virginia). All sizes of cartons are possibly infected, and each carton has a best-by date of October 12 or earlier.
If you have, or suspect you have, these infected eggs at home, dispose of them or return them where you got them for a refund. Additionally, the CDC recommends washing any surface that may have been in contact with the eggs with hot, soapy water. You can also contact Milo's Poultry Farms at (715) 758-6709 if you have further questions.
Finally, if you suspect you are infected with this, or any, strain of salmonella, immediately contact your doctor and schedule an appointment or make your way to an emergency room. Symptoms can include fever, diarrhea and stomach cramps, and onset typically takes six hours to six days after contact.