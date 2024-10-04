The Milo's Egg Recall Was Just Elevated To Class I Status

In addition to serving its home state, Milo's Poultry Farm eggs have been shipped to two states – Illinois and Michigan — but the same strain of salmonella has spread to an additional six (California, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Utah, and Virginia). All sizes of cartons are possibly infected, and each carton has a best-by date of October 12 or earlier.

If you have, or suspect you have, these infected eggs at home, dispose of them or return them where you got them for a refund. Additionally, the CDC recommends washing any surface that may have been in contact with the eggs with hot, soapy water. You can also contact Milo's Poultry Farms at (715) 758-6709 if you have further questions.

Finally, if you suspect you are infected with this, or any, strain of salmonella, immediately contact your doctor and schedule an appointment or make your way to an emergency room. Symptoms can include fever, diarrhea and stomach cramps, and onset typically takes six hours to six days after contact.