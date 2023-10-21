13 Of The Biggest Mistakes You Might Be Making When Storing Eggs

Pretty much everyone has bought a carton of eggs at some point in their lives. In 2022 alone, 9.1 billion dozens of eggs were produced in the United States (per Statista). The ingredient is fundamental to hundreds of recipes, as well as a key food item on its own, and forms an integral part of breakfast, lunch, and dinner recipes.

Yet eggs can be uniquely difficult to store. Not only are they fragile, and liable to shatter if knocked or dropped, but they're also one of the main sources of Salmonella food poisoning out there. Salmonella can be carried on the shells of eggs, and work its way into the pores of the shells and the egg's yolk, according to the Government of South Australia. This makes the correct handling of them incredibly important.

To add to this, it can be especially difficult to assess the freshness of eggs, given that they're enclosed in a shell until they're ready to use — and storing them incorrectly can contribute to them going bad quicker than you might think. Luckily, a lot of these risks can be reduced by avoiding some of the main storage mistakes with your eggs. ‌