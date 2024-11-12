The Ultimate Ranking Of Aldi's Millville Brand Cereals

The cereal aisle is colorful, vast, and brimming with possibilities. Sometimes too many possibilities, leaving you overwhelmed about which cereal to purchase. Do you go with one that's lower in sugar and healthier, or throw caution to the wind and pick something fun? The decision becomes even more challenging when you pit brand names against store brands. Some store brands can go toe-to-toe with the big brands, while others are merely cheap imposters.

Like most grocery chains, Aldi carries a wide selection of cereals. To save you from getting stuck in the cereal aisle on your next trip, I tried 25 of the store's Millville cereals to see which are worth buying and which should be left on the shelf. Read on for my ranking to find out which cereal stands above the rest.