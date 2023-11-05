Do Froot Loops Have Individual Flavors, Or Are They All The Same?

Usually, when processed foods come in a rainbow of colors (like gummy bears), each color corresponds to a different flavor — or scent, in Skittles' case. You can pretty easily guess that the red ones will be either cherry or strawberry, the green ones will usually taste like apple or lime, and the yellow ones will be lemon- or banana-flavored. The same can't be said for Froot Loops, however.

Even though there are six different colors of cereal in Froot Loops, all of them taste exactly alike. Not only has this been proven in taste tests by consumers, but Kellogg's, the company that manufactures Froot Loops, confirmed it in a 1999 interview with Straight Dope. In 2015, the company announced it would be changing the Froot Loops formula by 2018, but this was only to switch from artificial flavors and colors to natural ones and had nothing to do with making each Froot Loop a different flavor.