After 60 Years, Cap'n Crunch Has Finally Earned His True Captain's Stripe

Back in 1963, Cap'n Crunch cereal first hit store shelves. The cereal — which tastes like buttery brown sugar, caramel, and vanilla — features a mustached mascot of the same name. Cap'n Crunch heads the S.S. Guppy, leading the Crunch Crew.

Despite the name of the cereal, and the character, the mascot hasn't actually been an official captain — until now, according to a press release. His uniform has only featured three stripes on his sleeve, making him a commander, rather than a captain. So, in honor of the cereal's 60th birthday, the mascot has finally earned his fourth stripe, officially making him a captain.

The reveal of the mascot's rebranded costume was teased on the Cap'n Crunch Instagram and Twitter pages ahead of the news. The mascot's appearance also got an upgraded look along with the new outfit. The Cap'n now appears to have a more photorealistic look, as compared to the previously cartoonish appearance.