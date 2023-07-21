After 60 Years, Cap'n Crunch Has Finally Earned His True Captain's Stripe
Back in 1963, Cap'n Crunch cereal first hit store shelves. The cereal — which tastes like buttery brown sugar, caramel, and vanilla — features a mustached mascot of the same name. Cap'n Crunch heads the S.S. Guppy, leading the Crunch Crew.
Despite the name of the cereal, and the character, the mascot hasn't actually been an official captain — until now, according to a press release. His uniform has only featured three stripes on his sleeve, making him a commander, rather than a captain. So, in honor of the cereal's 60th birthday, the mascot has finally earned his fourth stripe, officially making him a captain.
The reveal of the mascot's rebranded costume was teased on the Cap'n Crunch Instagram and Twitter pages ahead of the news. The mascot's appearance also got an upgraded look along with the new outfit. The Cap'n now appears to have a more photorealistic look, as compared to the previously cartoonish appearance.
Some dressed up to honor the promotion
To commemorate the occasion, Cap'n Crunch enlisted the help of some cosplayers at San Diego Comic-Con, according to the press release. On July 20, 2023, 60 cosplayers showed up to the convention in outfits matching the cereal mascot — complete with the fourth sleeve stripe, and the curly white mustache.
When the Cap'n first appeared on boxes, with the launch of the cereal, his goal was to sail all seven seas and share his treasure: the sweet cereal. Cap'n Crunch had a spread of animated television commercials and comic books to promote the brand over the years. However, all of these adventures featured the three-stripe coat.
An earlier birthday celebration for the cereal featured a brunch at Coachella, complete with music, food, and art installations. Cap'n Crunch's new look — which marks his formal designation as captain of his ship — is now rolling out to stores and can be found on new boxes of cereal and treat bars.