Elevate Your Rice Krispies Treats With One Game-Changing Ingredient
What comes to mind when you think of the ultimate crispy, gooey, and sweet snack? If you're in a nostalgic mood, Rice Krispies treats probably pop into your head, since they were a part of the snack rotation for many kids. These squares are aptly called treats because the combination of crunchy cereal, butter, and sweet mini marshmallows makes them delicious, even for adults. And that's before you start sprucing them up with creative toppings.
Of course, you can always go to the store and buy a box of treats, but making them at home lets you customize the contents. When you do, you should include the one ingredient that will elevate your homemade Rice Krispies squares to becoming your favorite snack once again. What's the magical addition? Sweetened condensed milk.
Wouldn't you like to add an ingredient to your Rice Krispies recipe that will take the soft and sticky texture, along with the creamy flavor, all the way to the max? How about including an ingredient that will keep them incredibly tender for longer? You just have to mix in sweetened condensed milk to achieve these delicious and long-lasting results. As it turns out, you really don't need to add much at all to obtain the effect.
You only need a little condensed milk
Once you familiarize yourself with how to make Rice Krispies treats, then you can incorporate sweetened condensed milk. Just mix in ½ or ⅓ of a cup of condensed milk into the melting butter as it boils and cook the mixture for about a minute. As those 60 seconds wind down, the appetizing aromas should fill your kitchen. Then, add the rest of the ingredients to your pot and continue cooking. That's it! With its ultra sugary, creamy, caramelized flavor and its dense, honeyed consistency, less than a cup of this super sweet, viscous liquid will transform the taste and texture of your Rice Krispies treats from delightful to unbelievable.
Now that you know what to expect when you bite into a square made with this game-changing ingredient, you're probably wondering how long these treats will remain soft. You'll be glad to know the answer is almost a week. If you want to save some of your treats for later or make them ahead of time for a certain occasion, then incorporating sweetened condensed milk will allow you that convenience while retaining freshness. Although this recipe modification is one of the best, there are many other underrated ingredients you should add to your Rice Krispies treats to elevate their flavor or make them more fun.
Put a twist on your Rice Krispies
It's nice to have Rice Krispies treats that are super soft and flavorful due to the addition of sweetened condensed milk. But you can go even further by upgrading the treats with fun and delicious twists. Are you a fan of Oreos? Well, how about combining the cookies 'n cream flavor of Oreos with the sweet crunchiness of your Rice Krispies by making Oreo Rice Krispies? If candy is more of your jam than cookies, then give your Rice Krispies an infusion of chocolate by making M&M Rice Krispies treats.
The delicious spins on Rice Krispies don't stop at adding tasty layers to the flavor profile. You can customize these treats for special occasions as well. Warm your partner's heart on Valentine's Day by using cookie cutters to make heart-shaped Rice Krispies with pink, red, and white sprinkles. If someone you know is celebrating another year on Earth soon, then make birthday Rice Krispies treats for their big birthday bash. When St. Patrick's Day rolls around, use your cookie cutters to make Shamrock Rice Krispies treats for a tasty celebration. Just don't forget to mix in sweetened condensed milk.