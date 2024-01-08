Elevate Your Rice Krispies Treats With One Game-Changing Ingredient

What comes to mind when you think of the ultimate crispy, gooey, and sweet snack? If you're in a nostalgic mood, Rice Krispies treats probably pop into your head, since they were a part of the snack rotation for many kids. These squares are aptly called treats because the combination of crunchy cereal, butter, and sweet mini marshmallows makes them delicious, even for adults. And that's before you start sprucing them up with creative toppings.

Of course, you can always go to the store and buy a box of treats, but making them at home lets you customize the contents. When you do, you should include the one ingredient that will elevate your homemade Rice Krispies squares to becoming your favorite snack once again. What's the magical addition? Sweetened condensed milk.

Wouldn't you like to add an ingredient to your Rice Krispies recipe that will take the soft and sticky texture, along with the creamy flavor, all the way to the max? How about including an ingredient that will keep them incredibly tender for longer? You just have to mix in sweetened condensed milk to achieve these delicious and long-lasting results. As it turns out, you really don't need to add much at all to obtain the effect.