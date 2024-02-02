Ditch The Reese's Puffs, Aldi's Copycat Has You Covered For Less

When you go shopping at Aldi, you'll find the same foods and products you would at any other grocery store. 90 percent of them, however, will be generic, sold under Aldi's private label. Browse the cereal aisle, and you won't see Froot Loops or Rice Krispies, but rather Fruit Rounds and Crispy Rice. Instead of Reese's Puffs, you'll have to reach for Cocoa Peanut Butter Puffs. But unless you really care about the name printed on the box, that may not be a bad thing as customers have been discovering.

In terms of price, the Aldi version is significantly cheaper. At Target, for example, an 11.5-ounce box of Reese's Puffs costs $3.79. At Aldi on the other hand, you can get a slightly bigger 13-ounce box for $3.65. Sometimes you get what you pay for when it comes to off-brand products, but that doesn't seem to be the case with Aldi's Reese's Puffs knockoff. Shoppers say you can't even tell the difference between the two cereals.