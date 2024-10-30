The Sugar Myth You Need To Stop Believing About Cereal

One of the many myths about cereals is that they're all high in sugar. It's not difficult to conjure up examples, whether it's bowls of Cap'N Crunch or Oreo O's, each with 17 grams of added sugar per serving, or Lucky Charms with its little marshmallow sugar bombs and 12 added grams of sugar. Even Cascadian Farm Organic Fruit and Nut Granola, which sounds healthy, has 12 grams of added sugar per serving. It's a myth that's easy to believe, but are all cereals high in sugar?

The truth is that not all cereals are loaded with sugar. Cheerios, an iconic American cereal, contains only 1 gram of added sugar in 1½ cups of cereal. This is good news for all the parents who tote bags of the stuff everywhere they go to keep toddlers satisfied. Another option to consider is Grape Nuts with zero grams of added sugar per ½ cup serving.

If you like a little sweetness in your cereal, try Quaker Oatmeal Squares with Brown Sugar, which has 9 grams of added sugar in a 1-cup serving size. You can also top a low-sugar cereal with blueberries or bananas. You'll get that sweet flavor without the refined sugars or empty calories.