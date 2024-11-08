14 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Air-Frying Fish

Air fryers can cook virtually any type of fish in minutes, from simple filets to full sides of salmon, and can do so with barely any mess. However, like any other type of food, getting your fish just right in your air fryer can be slightly more challenging than it looks. You not only have to be careful with your timings, but simple things like failing to prepare your fish properly or adding too much of one ingredient can ruin your meal before it's even begun.

With fish, there are two unique challenges: Its tendency to dry out and its inherent flakiness. Both of these are massive issues when it comes to the air fryer which uses dry heat to cook food, making dryness a real problem, and involves placing your food into a fairly deep basket, making pulling it out without ripping it pretty tricky. To nail this delicate protein, you need advice from the best around — so that's exactly what we got. We spoke to Clare Andrews, author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: One Basket Meals," to get the lowdown on exactly what you need to avoid when air frying fish.