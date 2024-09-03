Yes, Your Air Fryer Filter Needs To Be Replaced Regularly. Here's How

The air fryer market seems to have grown exponentially in just a few years, namely because they're so versatile yet relatively small and energy efficient compared to standard ovens. Like with larger appliances, though, maintaining your air fryer is essential to keep it running properly and to make sure your food isn't negatively affected. That includes replacing the filters.

Without regular cleaning, germs can build up in a dirty air fryer, contaminating food and leading to foodborne illnesses. Many people may not be aware that air fryers even have filters. Not all brands and models do, so you may need to consult your device's manual to find out. If yours has filters, it's just as important to replace them as it is to clean the other parts of the appliance, because clogged and dirty filters can affect airflow and hinder efficiency.

Most manufacturers recommend replacing these screen-like inserts every three to six months. Generally, the more often you use the appliance, the sooner you should replace them. Some models even have LED lights to indicate when it's time. Turn off and unplug the device to easily identify the access point for the filters. Lift the box or access panel away, then dispose of the old inserts and put new ones in their place. Finally, return the filter box or access panel to the unit, and hold the appropriate buttons to reset the LED light, if applicable.