The Most Common Air Fryer Questions, Answered

As air fryers are all the rage, it's easy to forget that these machines are a relatively new addition to most kitchens. Since their invention in 2010, these appliances have caught on as an easy and tasty means of preparing many foods. A lot of mystery still surrounds them, though. How does an air fryer actually work? What size do you need? Do they really make fried food better for you? Whether you're a home cooking expert or just starting out in the kitchen, everyone can benefit from learning the answers to these air fryer questions.

We decided to speak with air fryer expert Andreas Hansen, founder of Fritaire, to tackle people's most common queries regarding this ubiquitous device. Fritaire sells BPA-free and self-cleaning air fryers that come in a variety of colors, so he knows his stuff. Whether you already own a machine of your own and are looking to elevate your experience or you're just beginning to consider a purchase, you're likely to learn something from Hansen's insight.