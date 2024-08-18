The Most Common Air Fryer Questions, Answered
As air fryers are all the rage, it's easy to forget that these machines are a relatively new addition to most kitchens. Since their invention in 2010, these appliances have caught on as an easy and tasty means of preparing many foods. A lot of mystery still surrounds them, though. How does an air fryer actually work? What size do you need? Do they really make fried food better for you? Whether you're a home cooking expert or just starting out in the kitchen, everyone can benefit from learning the answers to these air fryer questions.
We decided to speak with air fryer expert Andreas Hansen, founder of Fritaire, to tackle people's most common queries regarding this ubiquitous device. Fritaire sells BPA-free and self-cleaning air fryers that come in a variety of colors, so he knows his stuff. Whether you already own a machine of your own and are looking to elevate your experience or you're just beginning to consider a purchase, you're likely to learn something from Hansen's insight.
How does an air fryer work?
Before buying an air fryer, you should understand how it works. After all, if you already have a cluttered kitchen counter, it might be hard to see the upside of yet another machine. Those skilled in traditional at-home frying methods might think, "Do I really need this?" Here's the number-one thing to understand: Air frying is a lot different than using oil and a vat. "An air fryer cooks your food by circulating hot air around it, kind of like a mini tornado (but in a good way)," Andreas Hansen told us. "This process is called convection cooking. The hot air cooks up your food from all angles, making it deliciously golden and crunchy without needing loads of oil."
If you still aren't too sure about how the process works and would like to see it in action, Hansen recommends purchasing an air fryer with a glass bowl. This allows you to watch what happens, enabling a better understanding of how it all works. For some, this might also help them truly believe their food is just as cooked and crispy as it might have been if they'd dunked it in a vat of oil.
How is air frying different from traditional frying?
There is nothing like the crunch of deep fried food. However, this method of cooking can leave a big mess behind — and add a few unwanted extras to your meal. "Traditional frying touches or submerges food in hot oil, which gives it that crispy exterior and rich flavor, but also adds a lot of extra fat and calories," Andreas Hansen shared. "Air frying, on the other hand, uses hot air to achieve similar results." Plus, if you don't like a messy kitchen at the end of food preparation, this lack of oil is more than just a health benefit. "Air frying is generally cleaner and less messy than dealing with traditional cooking, which entails vats of hot oil, spillage, and leftover grease," said Hansen.
That said, you can still use oil when you use an air fryer. But now, it's just for flavor. "Perhaps for some foods, like fries or chicken, adding a light spray of oil can enhance the crispiness, but it's still far less than you'd use for deep frying," said Hansen. Something to keep in mind is that certain oils work better in air fryers than others. Oils with low smoke points like extra virgin olive oil aren't a great idea, but light olive oil, avocado, or even peanut oil work perfectly.
What types of foods can you cook in an air fryer?
Many people wonder about what food can be prepared in an air fryer. You might think you can only cook foods you would traditionally deep fry — but this is far from the truth. "I love this question, because the possibilities are nearly endless," said Andreas Hansen. "You can make classic favorites like french fries, chicken wings, and mozzarella sticks that come out perfectly crispy. It's also great for roasting vegetables, cooking meat and fish, and even baking cookies or donuts."
Yet according to Hansen, the best part of having one in your kitchen is reheating leftovers. This is because the air fryer is sort of "re-frying" the food, so it makes foods that don't traditionally reheat well taste fresh once again. "The hot air circulation helps to restore the crispiness of foods like fries, pizza, or fried chicken, which can often become soggy when reheated in a microwave," he detailed. That's pretty much ideal when it comes to leftovers.
How long does it take to cook food in an air fryer?
While it's true that air frying is often a quick and easy way to cook something, it's still not as fast as a microwave. But it's not supposed to be — and it varies, depending on what you're making. Being aware of this is key. "The cooking time in an air fryer generally depends on the type of food and its thickness," Andreas Hansen said. "A thin slice of fish is not going to have the same cooking time as a thick ribeye steak."
When cooking with your air fryer, be sure to pay close attention to the air fryer recipe you are using. That, plus the model and wattage of your particular machine, can give you the most useful information about how long it will take to cook something. "For example, french fries usually take about 15-20 minutes, while chicken wings might need around 20-25 minutes," Hansen advised. "Vegetables typically cook in 10-15 minutes, and meat and fish generally require 10-12 minutes, but it does ultimately depend on the type of meat being cooked." Don't be afraid to invest in a kitchen tool like a meat thermometer to make sure your air fryer dinners are being completely cooked through; this way, you can be sure the meat is safely prepared before enjoying it.
Are air fryers healthier than conventional frying methods?
If you want to create healthy, delicious meals at home, an air fryer can be a godsend. When asked if these machines can make food better for you, Andreas Hansen was enthusiastic. "By all means, yes," he shared. "Air fryers use hot air to cook food, which means you need little to no oil. This significantly reduces the calorie and fat content of your meals." It's amazing how much oil sneaks into your food when you deep fry it. For example, 100 grams of baked cod is 105 calories and about 1 gram of fat. The same amount of deep-fried fish is 200 calories with 10 grams of fat.
The crispness of a fried food can be hard for most to recreate in the oven. Luckily, "you can do the same thing in an air fryer, get the same crispy result, with none of the oil," said Hansen. This is a major boon to those who are looking to avoid fat and oil, for whatever reason. It changes things up in a major way, without actually having to change much at all — taste-wise, at least.
Can you bake or grill in an air fryer?
Air fryers are for so much more than just frying. If you want a tabletop appliance that can do it all, it might just be your best bet. "For baking, you can make dishes like cookies, muffins, and even cakes," said Andreas Hansen. "An air fryer's heat distribution helps achieve a golden-brown finish similar to conventional baking." To bake a cake in an air fryer, remember not to pour the batter directly into the frying basket. Instead, set up a pan much like you would when using the oven. From there, you can set the temperature and time you wish to use to bake.
If you want to grill, it's much the same. "Many air fryers come with accessories or settings that mimic grilling conditions, allowing you to cook foods like kebabs, burgers, and even grilled veggies," Hansen said. "It's a great all-in-one appliance for a variety of cooking methods." You probably never thought to put cookout classics in the air fryer, but one bite of air fryer grilled corn will teach you not to doubt this idea's deliciousness.
What size air fryer should you buy?
Air fryers come in many different sizes, which means it can be hard to know which one you need. According to Andreas Hansen, it's best to think of the machine's capacity in quarts. The number of quarts your air fryer can handle should correspond to how much food you plan to cook most of the time. "If you're cooking for one to two people (which is the case in most households that need an air fryer), an air fryer with a capacity of 5 quarts should be perfect," said Hansen. "For families, or if you often cook in larger batches, consider a medium to large air fryer with a capacity of 5 to 7 quarts. This size can accommodate more food and is great for preparing meals in one go."
If you're planning to cook for lots of people all the time, or are buying an air fryer for more commercial uses (such as in a religious meeting place, office kitchen, a rental property, etc.) Hansen recommends you go with a larger model. Look for a basket size of more than 7 quarts.
Are air fryers easy to clean?
Sometimes the gadgets you bring into your kitchen to make things easier end up making more work for you. While the latest tech can make cooking a better experience, it isn't worth it if the clean up is a monster. Luckily, air fryers fall into a sweet spot in this regard. "Air fryers can be a bit complicated to clean, but they're manageable with a little effort," Andreas Hansen advised. "While the non-stick coating on the basket and tray helps, you might still need to do some scrubbing to remove stuck-on food and residue."
The best way to keep your machine fresh and clean is to take care of it each night. "Regular maintenance, like wiping down the air fryer after each use and promptly cleaning any spills, can help keep the cleaning process simpler and prevent buildup," said Hansen. To make things easier, you can use basket inserts to catch food debris. Adding this step really reduces the clean up time. Take note: While many air fryers have parts of them that are dishwasher safe, the entire machine isn't. Be sure to carefully read your model's instructions for the best practices.
Is it safe to use aluminum foil or parchment paper in an air fryer?
As mentioned, using a liner in your air fryer can make clean up much easier. However, Andreas Hansen mentioned a few caveats to be aware of. "If you're using aluminum foil, just make sure it doesn't block the air vents or cover the entire basket, as this could impede airflow and affect the 'done-ness' of the food," he said. "It's best to use it in a way that allows proper air circulation, such as lining the bottom of the basket with a small amount of foil."
Parchment paper (sometimes called baking paper) is another possibility here — in fact, it's the superior one. "Parchment paper is the better option as it allows for better airflow and is designed for high heat," Hansen said. "Use perforated parchment paper (specifically made for air fryers) to ensure proper circulation." You can usually get this paper at the grocery store, but if you don't find it, look online. It comes in many shapes to accommodate your machine, including circle, square, and even rectangle.
Are there any foods you should avoid cooking in an air fryer?
It might seem like you can throw anything into an air fryer and make the perfect meal. However, there are plenty of foods you shouldn't try to cook in one, for a number of reasons ranging from messiness to the machine's inability to handle certain meals. "Foods with a wet batter, like tempura, don't fare well because the batter can drip and make a mess," said Andreas Hansen. "Likewise, very cheesy dishes can be tricky as the cheese might melt and create a mess or burn." While it's best to avoid this kind of food altogether, there is a small hack you can use if, say, you're desperate to reheat last night's pizza to perfection: Just make sure to use inserts of aluminum foil or parchment paper underneath the slice to catch any mess.
Hansen also advises consumers to avoid certain types of vegetables. "Chopped leafy greens like spinach, kale, and delicate herbs can get blown around by the circulating air, leading to uneven cooking or yet another mess in the fryer," he said.
How noisy are air fryers during operation?
You might worry that your air fryer will be quite loud, especially in light of all the heavy-duty cooking it can do. However, this isn't normally the cause. "Air fryers can be a bit noisy while they're running, but the sound level is usually comparable to a typical kitchen appliance like a microwave or a dishwasher," Andreas Hansen shared. The noise level is way less than that of the extractor fan you might run when frying food traditionally.
What sort of sounds should you expect from your air fryer? "A fan whirring and some gentle popping or sizzling sounds as the food cooks," according to Hansen. However, if the sounds ever start getting out of control, or you think there might be something wrong with your machine, don't hesitate to safely turn it off to investigate. Refer to your model's owner's manual before use to be sure you know the best way to do this.
Do air fryers use a lot of electricity?
If you want your kitchen to be a little bit greener, you might be worried about your air fryer taking up too much power. Luckily, this isn't typically the case. "Air fryers are relatively efficient when it comes to electricity usage. They typically use between 1,200 to 1,800 watts, which is comparable to a toaster or a coffee maker," Andreas Hansen said. "Because they cook food quickly and don't require preheating, they often use less energy overall compared to traditional ovens."
So, incorporating an air fryer into your cooking routine could help you do your bit for the planet (and lower your power bill, even by just a little). Of course, following other sustainability tips for home cooks will also help. Little things like taking note of what you throw out so you can avoid food waste, or even just eating at home more often, can really help.
What are some common mistakes to avoid when using an air fryer?
To use your air fryer to the best of its ability, there are a few mishaps you should avoid. "One of the most common mistakes with an air fryer is overcrowding the basket," Andreas Hansen warned. "It might seem like a good idea to cook everything at once, but cramming too much in can lead to uneven cooking and less crispy results." Instead, be sure to leave the basket about half empty so the air has plenty of room to circulate around the food, cooking it to perfection.
In addition, Hansen advised against a common way of cooking popular dinner foods. "Attempting to cook crunchy food like nuggets and french fries statically by simply placing them in the basket [is a mistake]," he said. "Using an air fryer with a tumbler that rotates these foods while being cooked in a convection will render the absolute best results." However, if your machine doesn't have this feature, it's OK to go a bit low-tech with the solution. You can simply stop the cycle midway and give the contents a good shake to help with distribution.