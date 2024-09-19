Should You Open Your Air Fryer Mid-Cook?

Air fryers are an invention that many of us own and cherish and would probably struggle to imagine cooking without. Their recent increase in popularity is for all the right reasons. From crispy fries or juicy steak to baking a cake, there aren't many foods that don't belong in an air fryer. Apart from versatility, air fryers also offer a healthier "frying" method since they need minimal oil to cook your food.

Although this kitchen appliance is vastly different from a conventional oven or microwave, it can be easy to assume that general rules of usage are the same. For example, opening your oven too soon can often be a big no-no, and you may assume the same with your air fryer. Well, here's some good news: It's perfectly fine to open your air fryer midway. Not only is it safe to do so, but opening it to flip or shake what's inside will ensure even cooking. It's also hard to know what's happening inside, so opening your air fryer is the best method to avoid the rookie mistake of overcooking your food.