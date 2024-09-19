Should You Open Your Air Fryer Mid-Cook?
Air fryers are an invention that many of us own and cherish and would probably struggle to imagine cooking without. Their recent increase in popularity is for all the right reasons. From crispy fries or juicy steak to baking a cake, there aren't many foods that don't belong in an air fryer. Apart from versatility, air fryers also offer a healthier "frying" method since they need minimal oil to cook your food.
Although this kitchen appliance is vastly different from a conventional oven or microwave, it can be easy to assume that general rules of usage are the same. For example, opening your oven too soon can often be a big no-no, and you may assume the same with your air fryer. Well, here's some good news: It's perfectly fine to open your air fryer midway. Not only is it safe to do so, but opening it to flip or shake what's inside will ensure even cooking. It's also hard to know what's happening inside, so opening your air fryer is the best method to avoid the rookie mistake of overcooking your food.
When to open your air fryer
Most air fryer models will automatically pause cooking if you open them at any point during air-frying. This makes it safer to open the basket and check on your food. Just be careful not to stick your head too close if you're cooking foods that usually sizzle, like sausages or bacon. It's generally a good idea to check on anything you're putting in your air fryer, but foods that need flipping will absolutely require a midway peek. That includes foods that are usually fried, like fried chicken or fish, and any thicker pieces of meat, like pork chops or chicken thighs. Opening your air fryer to shake certain foods like french fries, chicken nuggets, or vegetables is necessary to have each piece uniformly crispy.
Many air fryer models even have a "shake food" reminder mid-cooking, which is a great time to open and flip or shake your food. If your appliance doesn't have this, a great alternative is setting a timer halfway so you don't end up with unevenly cooked meat or soggy fries. Another crucial time to open your air fryer is when you're making any food that can overcook easily, such as steak or eggs. Checking your food regularly is more important than relying solely on the cooking time, as it's not always easy to save overcooked food.
Other tips for optimal air-frying
Opening your basket while cooking is the only way to check on whatever appetizing air fryer recipe you're making, but there are a few other tips to really get the most from your cooking. Preheating your air fryer is one mutual rule it shares with conventional ovens. If you want your food to become crispy without drying out, or if you aim to develop a good sear, be sure to preheat this kitchen appliance. For a smaller air fryer, try 2-3 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit or 4-5 minutes for a larger one.
Not overcrowding your air fryer basket is also crucial for uniform cooking and evenly crisped food. Make sure to always place your food in one even layer so that each piece is as exposed as possible. This also makes it easier to check if you have any overcooked or undercooked outliers, as each piece of food is visible. If you have enough food to overcrowd the basket, cook it in batches. Lining your basket before cooking is also a great way to make your air fryer last longer. This helps minimize cleaning up any spills from fats or marinades and protects the materials in your basket from damage. Parchment paper or aluminum foil both work great as basket liners and will ensure that you can cook delicious food in your air fryer for years to come.