14 Food Recalls That Will Always Haunt Whole Foods

During 2023, food recalls from major grocery store brands such as Whole Foods reached a post-pandemic high. This was not only alarming for those at risk of consuming these products, but also the grocery store brands that sell them. Despite not being responsible for the manufacturing of foods, companies like Whole Foods often bear the brunt of the public's anger when recalls are issued. This is especially true when the recalled food has made people ill or significantly inconvenienced them.

According to a report by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund, over 300 food products were recalled throughout 2023. The majority of these recalls were due to foods containing undeclared allergens. This is an enduring issue for Whole Foods; in fact, the grocery store once got a warning letter from the Food and Drug Administration for receiving and selling misbranded food products that contained undeclared allergens with alarming regularity. The second most common cause of food recalls during 2023 was contamination by Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria which has dogged Whole Foods dairy products, specifically cheese, for years. Unfortunately, Whole Foods does not seem to have learned from either the warning letter or its past mistakes over the years. Here, we examine 14 recalls that have had the largest impact on the chain, turning customers against Whole Foods and potentially haunting the brand forever.