This Is Why Canned Food Lasts So Long

Besides prepping for doomsday, having a well-stocked canned goods section in your pantry means instant access to ingredients for a quick weeknight meal. You can revive soggy canned veggies for a dinner side dish or keep some tinned fish around for a classy appetizer or charcuterie board, for instance. But if you pull out an expired can from the dusty depths of your pantry, you might be wondering if it's still good to eat. Let's say the best-by date is from well over a year ago. You've heard the stories about botulism and you've got too much going on for botulism. Should you risk it?

Shelf-stable foods, which include canned vegetables, fish, and meat are all technically processed foods. Done right, the canning process is sterile and involves cooking food at 250 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the USDA. As the vessels (like an aluminum can or glass jar) cool, a vacuum seal forms and the food is safely tucked away inside, separated from the outside world.

Considering all of that, that can of green beans from 2019 should be fine to eat, especially if it's been kept in a cool and dry location. Still, our minds and guts probably say, "No, thank you," at the prospect of eating five-year-old canned beans. Science, however, has a different answer.