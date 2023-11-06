14 Secrets About LongHorn Steakhouse You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Since first opening its doors on August 10, 1981, LongHorn Steakhouse has become one of the most popular steakhouses in the U.S. As of this writing, there are over 550 LongHorn locations, and the eatery has at least one spot in 43 different states and territories. LongHorn did $1.81 billion in U.S. sales in 2021, ranking it 10th among full-service restaurant chains. Although this puts them in third place among steakhouses (behind Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse) it's still apparent people love a trip to LongHorn. We've been several times ourselves, and we always left with a full stomach and a smile on our face.

Beyond the steaks and sides, there are plenty of juicy tidbits about the company itself. For example, we recently learned that despite LongHorn's Wild West theme — the original name was LongHorn Steaks Restaurant & Saloon – the first location was in Atlanta, Georgia. Our curiosity piqued, and we decided to take a deep dive in search of other fascinating LongHorn nuggets and secrets worth sharing. While combing through an array of newspapers and magazines, data research, the LongHorn menu, and even court documents, we found 14 little-known LongHorn Steakhouse facts you'll wish you had known sooner.