11 Tips For Cooking Steakhouse-Style Steaks At Home

Unlike some restaurant food, steak is a relatively simple dish to prepare at home, needing no expensive gadgets and only a basic understanding of cooking techniques. When cooking steak at home, however, the end result can easily fall far short of the meat served at your favorite steakhouse. This is not surprising — steakhouse steaks have been expertly sourced, prepared, and cooked by a team of highly trained individuals. While steak might be simple to cook, it is much more difficult to cook well.

That being said, the benefits of cooking steak at home are many. For one, it's much cheaper than eating in steakhouses where certain premium cuts of meat can cost hundreds of dollars. What's more, you can control every aspect of your steak, ensuring it's the perfect piece of meat for you.

Those who want to enjoy these benefits should not let their doubts get in the way; while achieving steakhouse-style steaks at home is challenging, it's by no means impossible. In fact, there are a few simple steps that, if followed, will transform your overdone hunk of home-cooked meat into a sizzling showpiece that any steakhouse would be proud to serve.