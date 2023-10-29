12 Reasons Restaurant Mashed Potatoes Taste Better Than Homemade

Few dishes are as comforting or as versatile as mashed potatoes. Resultingly, the side is one of the most popular foods in the United States; a recent YouGov survey saw it rank third behind french fries and hamburgers. As with these other popular foods, mashed potatoes are enjoyed both at home and in restaurants across the U.S.

Simple recipes are the ones that reveal a cook's skill. For this reason, mashed potatoes that are served in restaurants often taste much better than those made at home. What's more, they often have a creamier texture and more striking appearance.

Given that mashed potatoes are so simple to make, it's almost baffling that a chef's version of the dish can differ so much from the gloopy heap of lumpy potatoes served by many home cooks. This vast difference arises from several decisions made throughout the cooking process. In other words, there are many reasons why restaurant mashed potatoes taste better than homemade.